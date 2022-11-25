HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $93.28 million and approximately $590,713.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.99 or 0.99944808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010524 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021745 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00236836 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0355542 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $649,405.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

