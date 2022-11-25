Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $218.91 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $221.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

