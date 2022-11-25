Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.07. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 102,282 shares trading hands.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

