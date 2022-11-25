HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.91 on Friday. HP has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of HP by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of HP by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,210 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.