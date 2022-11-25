Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires 624,300 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 390.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 624,300 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.65% of Insmed worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 270.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.52. 11,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

