Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.51% of International Media Acquisition worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in International Media Acquisition by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 950,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 86,253 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 517,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 23,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,897. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

