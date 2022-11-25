Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $17,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after acquiring an additional 378,480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 291,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,577,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

NYSE SWX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.