Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,443 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,075,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,911,000 after purchasing an additional 81,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 146,268 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CHKEW traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $95.35. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $102.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.