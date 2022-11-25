Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,841 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.04. The company had a trading volume of 36,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,211. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

