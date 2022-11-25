Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $61.28 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,883 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.5% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,154,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,363,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.28.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.41. 350,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,109,033. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

