Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $13.42 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,418,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $257.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,589. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,715 shares of company stock valued at $30,549,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

