Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,067,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.55. 280,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.25.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

