HUNT (HUNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.07 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. HUNT has a market cap of $53.71 million and approximately $64.07 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.00 or 0.08511372 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00482878 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.54 or 0.29626541 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

