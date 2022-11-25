i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.49 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 21.55 ($0.25). Approximately 2,577,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,382,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.75 ($0.26).

i3 Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.13. The stock has a market cap of £257.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.92.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. i3 Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

i3 Energy Company Profile

In other i3 Energy news, insider Majid Shafiq purchased 206,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,889.40 ($5,912,131.25).

(Get Rating)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.