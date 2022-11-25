IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Bought by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the first quarter valued at about $5,313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 30.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 223,813 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 65.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 118,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,162,000 after buying an additional 92,462 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 67,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMAX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

IMAX Price Performance

IMAX stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.