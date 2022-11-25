ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.00.
ImmunoGen Price Performance
Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.06. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77.
About ImmunoGen
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
