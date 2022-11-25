Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Guggenheim

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,348,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,163,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

