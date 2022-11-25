Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Guggenheim

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.
Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
