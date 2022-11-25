IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for about $0.0900 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $212,474.27 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

