Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.95.

Shares of INE opened at C$16.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.66. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

