Insider Buying: Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 75,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.33 per share, for a total transaction of $24,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,421,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,042.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 50,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Braden Michael Leonard purchased 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,244.92.

On Monday, September 26th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

NASDAQ:ASTC remained flat at $0.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech Co. has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Astrotech’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 5th.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astrotech in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASTC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

