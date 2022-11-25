Insider Buying: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) Director Kevin C. Phelan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $10,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,935. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $109,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $55,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 363,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 141,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.