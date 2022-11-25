Insider Buying: Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) CEO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,066,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,849.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. 1,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stryve Foods to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryve Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,924,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryve Foods by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 562,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

