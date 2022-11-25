Insider Buying: Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Insider Buys $13,200.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) insider Ross Portaro bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $13,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of VERO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 140.67%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venus Concept

About Venus Concept

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.