Insider Selling: AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Director Sells $65,893,285.20 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $65,893,285.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASLE stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. AerSale Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $813.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AerSale by 75.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AerSale by 267.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASLE shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AerSale in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

