Insider Selling: Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$255,110.50 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.02, for a total value of C$255,110.50.

Aritzia Price Performance

Aritzia stock opened at C$51.66 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 52 week low of C$31.67 and a 52 week high of C$60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.44.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$525.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$452.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aritzia Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.