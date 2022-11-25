Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $584,805.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

