Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Insider Sells $584,805.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of ARWR opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.42. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $74.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 22,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
