Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) COO Sells $414,639.78 in Stock

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $225,991.00.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.39. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $404.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.