Insider Selling: Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Sells $111,010.00 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

