Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

