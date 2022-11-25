Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$362,749.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total transaction of C$362,749.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$73.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.91. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$85.25. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

