Insider Selling: KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Insider Sells $67,126.80 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLXE. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

