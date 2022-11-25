Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Etienne Morin sold 120,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.95, for a total value of C$593,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,067.40.

Orla Mining Price Performance

Shares of CVE OLA traded up C$1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,555. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

See Also

