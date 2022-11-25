Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$46,942.10 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:QSR opened at C$88.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.00. The stock has a market cap of C$27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.72.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Restaurant Brands International

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.09.

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.