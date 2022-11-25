Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$46,942.10 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:QSR opened at C$88.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.00. The stock has a market cap of C$27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.72.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.09.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

