Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Director Sells C$46,942.10 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE:QSR opened at C$88.83 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$60.37 and a 1 year high of C$92.00. The stock has a market cap of C$27.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.72.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.736 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
