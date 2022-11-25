Insider Selling: Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Major Shareholder Sells $21,944.00 in Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $21,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,999,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,359,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $7,896.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88.

On Monday, September 19th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 75,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Sculptor Capital Management

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sculptor Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

