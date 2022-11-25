Insider Selling: Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Senior Officer Sells 4,714 Shares of Stock

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Trading Up 1.6 %

SCL stock opened at C$12.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$848.71 million and a P/E ratio of -12.03. Shawcor Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.