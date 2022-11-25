Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $288,568.20 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of SIRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,475. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.
SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
