Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells $288,568.20 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987,475. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 510.7% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.