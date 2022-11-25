Insider Selling: Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $87,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 0.7 %

SKY stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Skyline Champion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

