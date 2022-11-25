Insider Selling: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) SVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $16.25 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several research analysts recently commented on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,972,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 232,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 149,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 725,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

