Insider Selling: Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $41,214.78 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sai Krishna Mandapaty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 20th, Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $34,576,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 363.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 1,523,655 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 492,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

