Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.