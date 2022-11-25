Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Down to $9.89

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $9.65. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
