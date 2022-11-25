Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires Shares of 98,296 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QID. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 85,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 58,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 589.2% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 139,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QID opened at $22.78 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

