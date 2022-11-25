Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after buying an additional 4,389,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Realty Income by 365.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

