Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.5% in the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 469,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $399.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.