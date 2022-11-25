Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

