Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3,387.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $141.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.