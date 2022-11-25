Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCHA opened at $42.80 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

