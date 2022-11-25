Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.31. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

