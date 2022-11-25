Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,524 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,714,000 after buying an additional 289,861 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.2 %

WBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 14,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,289,211. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.