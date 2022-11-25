Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTC opened at $29.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

