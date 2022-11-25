Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,933 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.48. 235,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,020,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27.

Intel Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Intel

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.