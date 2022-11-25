Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Raised by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,840 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $925,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 770,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,032 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,560,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $432,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,522 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.51. 319,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,020,876. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.